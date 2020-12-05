Thunder Signs Former Niagara Forward Curran
December 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Johnny Curran for the 2020-21 season.
Curran, 25, returns to North America after starting his pro career overseas. A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward played his rookie season last year for the EIHL's Coventry Blaze where he recorded 26 points (6g, 20a) in 47 games.
Prior to turning pro, Curran played a four-year career at Niagara University. He finished with 55 points (26g, 29a) in 131 career games.
Former Niagara forward Johnny Curran
