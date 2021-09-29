Icemen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Joey Sides

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Joey Sides for the 2021-22 season.

Sides, 35, appeared in just two games with the Rapid City Rush last season, but registered 46 points (19g, 27a) in 57 games played with the Kansas City Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. The 5-11, 190-pound forward has totaled 188 points (81g, 107a) in 280 ECHL games split between the Rush, Mavericks, Tulsa Oilers, Wichita Thunder, Reading Royals and Colorado Eagles from 2012-2020. Sides competed in the 2013 ECHL All-Star Game while with Colorado.

"We're excitefd to bring Joey int the mix," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Not only does the bring a tremndous amount of expereince to our roster, but he is also a great character guy to have around the team and the City of Jacksonville."

Sides logged two assists in six American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the St. John's Ice Caps during the 2012-2013 season. Early in his career, Sides was a standout player for in the now defunct Central Hockey League. Sides accumulated 98 points in 123 games with the Arizona Sundogs. Sides has

Prior to his professional career, the Sun Valley, Idaho resident served three years as Captain for Wentworth Institute of Technology (NCAA DIV-III) where he also accumulated 85 points in 90 career games.

Sides becomes the first veteran player signed by the Icemen for the 2021-22 season. Sides joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F), Ben Hawerchuk (F), Christopher Brown (F), Craig Martin (F), Vladislav Mikhalchuk (F), Luke Lynch, Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D), Brandon Fortunato (D), Austin McEneny and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

