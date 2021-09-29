Clint Windsor Returns to Solar Bears

September 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Clint Windsor on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Windsor, 27, returns to Orlando after playing with the Solar Bears under an American Hockey League contract with the Syracuse Crunch last season, in which he appeared in a league-high 45 games and went 23-17-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. Windsor's 1,252 saves led the ECHL, while his 23 wins tied for the league lead. He was named a recipient of the league's Goaltender of the Week award on four separate occasions during the season.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder has appeared in 83 career games with the Solar Bears after originally signing with the club on January 15, 2019, going 42-31-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and six shutouts. Windsor became the franchise's all-time wins leader in the regular season during the 2020-21 campaign, passing Ryan Massa in a 3-2 win at Jacksonville on June 1.

Windsor also appeared in 19 games with the Herlev Eagles in Denmark's Metal Ligaen during the 2018-19 season.

Prior to turning pro, the Hamilton, Ontario native played for Brock University, where he appeared in 76 career games, going 35-35-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2017-18 campaign, Windsor led all U Sports goalies with a .930 save percentage. He also was named Goaltender of the Year for the Ontario University Athletics conference.

Windsor also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67's, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with a 4.24 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout in 100 total OHL contests.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.