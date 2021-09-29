Nailers Re-Sign Jared Cockrell

September 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 16th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Jared Cockrell to an ECHL contract.

Cockrell, 26, joined the Nailers toward the end of the 2020-21 season, after he finished his collegiate career with an appearance in the NCAA National Championship Game. Jared made his professional debut on April 23rd in Fort Wayne, then got on the board in highlight reel fashion with his first career goal on May 7th in Jacksonville.

"We were excited to have Jared Cockrell join us out of college, and it was great to watch as he started to understand this league," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He has a lot of hunger and drive, he skates hard, and he made a big impact on our penalty kill, which we'll look for him to do this coming season."

Prior to turning pro, the Kents Hill, Maine native played college hockey for parts of five seasons. He spent four years at Colgate University, then transferred to St. Cloud State University for the 2020-21 campaign. Cockrell posted a pair of 17-point seasons at Colgate, in addition to a nine-goal output during his sophomore season. Last year, Jared accumulated seven points at St. Cloud State, with his biggest being an assist on the winning goal in the game that sent the Huskies to the NCAA Frozen Four. He also experienced team success in juniors, as he won the RBC Cup with the Brooks Bandits in 2015-16.

"I'm excited to get back with a good core of players and a group of familiar faces," Cockrell said. "I've heard that our crowd really gets loud, so we have a lot of drive to win games and see WesBanco Arena rocking at full capacity."

Jared Cockrell and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.