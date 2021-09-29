Cyclones Add Waltz to Defense Core

September 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Colton Waltz to a Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

"I'm super excited to be joining a team with a winning pedigree like the Cyclones have," said Waltz. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city, organization, and the fans. That was honestly a major factor in my decision to join the team. I can't wait to be a part of it this season and help continue to build on the winning tradition the Cyclones has cultivated."

"We're very excited to add Colton to our team for this season," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "He's a young kid who has already had exposure at the major junior level. He excelled there and I believe we can help Colton find continued success as he transitions to the pro game in North America."

Colton Waltz

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 26 (1/12/1995)

Born: Vermilion, AB, Canada

HT: 6'1" | WT: 198 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Spent 2020-21 season overseas in France, playing professionally for Strasbourg in France2 league. Registered five goals and 16 points in 13 games.

- Three year collegiate tenure at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) from 2017-2020. Earned his Bachelor's Degree in Landscape Architecture.

- Served as captain during his junior and senior seasons at NAIT. Helped his team to the ACAC playoffs in his first two seasons. All told, Waltz collected 57 points in 80 games (including playoffs) with NAIT.

- Played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), spending the bulk of his stay with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Wore a letter for three seasons, serving as the team's alternate captain from 2013-2016. Helped Brandon reach the WHL finals in 2015.

- Signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2016. Skated in one game, earning an assist against the San Diego Gulls.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.