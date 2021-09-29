Gladiators Bring in Guertler

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Wednesday that forward Gabe Guertler has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"Guertler really fits our identity with the way he plays and how hard he goes," said James. "He'll have an opportunity with us to take his game to the next level."

Guertler, 26, recorded 23 points (10G-13A) in 30 games last season with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Prior to his stint with Macon, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound center played three seasons of Canadian collegiate hockey with the University of Prince Edward Island. Guertler posted 63 points (29G-34A) in 84 total games with Prince Edward Island.

"Gabe is a gritty, hard-working forward who puts up good numbers everywhere he plays," said Pyle. "He's a good team guy that can play in any situation. He is a good addition to this team."

The Plantation, Florida native first played collegiately at the NCAA Division I level with the University of Minnesota during the 2013-14 season. After his freshman season at Minnesota, Guertler joined the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League. Through two seasons with Soo, the forward racked up 125 points (53G-72A) in 135 total games.

"I'm really happy to be a part of this organization and to get things going," said Guertler. "It's going to be a great year."

Guertler is the 10th forward and the 19th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins a forward group that includes Derek Nesbitt, Mike Pelech, Cody Sylvester, Kamerin Nault, Matt Wedman, Luke Nogard, Hugo Roy, Tyler Kobryn, and Tommy Besinger.

