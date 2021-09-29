Americans Welcome Back Greatest Player in Team History

Chad Costello hoists the Kelly Cup for the Allen Americans

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed former MVP Chad Costello, to a contract for the 2021-2022 season.

Chad Costello returns to the Americans after spending the last three years in Europe. Costello put up 54 points in 52 games in one of the top hockey leagues in the world in the 19-20 season (20 goals and 34 assists).

"I'm so excited to be back with the Americans," noted Chad Costello. "This place has always felt like home to me and my family. The fans here are the BEST in hockey. After a frustrating season last year, I'm ready to get back on the ice and start our goal of bringing that fifth championship to Allen."

Costello won back-to-back titles with the Americans, starting in 2015 with a seven-game series win over the South Carolina Stingrays, the Americans first season in the ECHL. The following year, Costello led the Americans to a second consecutive Kelly Cup Championship with a six-game series win over the Wheeling Nailers, with Costello winning the Kelly Cup Finals MVP.

During his three seasons with the Americans, he totaled 350 points with seasons of 125, 103, and 122. His best season ever came in the 2014-2015 season, where he finished with 41 goals and 84 assists (125). The next closest in scoring that year was 80 points.

Costello has played much of his hockey in the State of Texas. He played one season of junior hockey with the Wichita Falls Wildcats (NAHL), scoring 63 points in 54 games in 2005. An abbreviated season with the Texas Wildcatters in 2007-2008, and one year with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays in 2009-2010.

"Chad Costello is the best offensive player I've ever coached," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He's a great leader. His numbers are off the chart when you compare them to the rest of the league over the same time period."

The Americans open training camp in a couple weeks, their 13th in Allen. The season opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets NOW.

