Worcester Railers HC and the Hanover Insurance Group Provide Tickets to Local Youth Organizations

September 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today a partnership with The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to provide Railers tickets for the 2021-22 season to youth-focused non-profit organizations in the Worcester area.

The Hanover Insurance Group Non-Profit Ticket Draft will be held on Sept. 29 at Bay State Brewing Company. Numerous organizations will be represented in an effort to provide access to the DCU Center and Railers games to youth and families throughout Worcester.

"An important goal of our Foundation is bringing opportunities to underserved youth in our area, so we're excited to partner with the Railers on this ticket draft," said Kimberly Salmon, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations at The Hanover.

Benefiting organizations include but are not limited to:

Boys & Girls Club of Worcester

Central MA Housing Authority

DCF

Edward Street

Friendly House of Worcester

United Way of Central MA

Why Me & Sherry's House

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, season membership, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

