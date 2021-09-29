Worcester Railers HC and the Hanover Insurance Group Provide Tickets to Local Youth Organizations
September 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today a partnership with The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to provide Railers tickets for the 2021-22 season to youth-focused non-profit organizations in the Worcester area.
The Hanover Insurance Group Non-Profit Ticket Draft will be held on Sept. 29 at Bay State Brewing Company. Numerous organizations will be represented in an effort to provide access to the DCU Center and Railers games to youth and families throughout Worcester.
"An important goal of our Foundation is bringing opportunities to underserved youth in our area, so we're excited to partner with the Railers on this ticket draft," said Kimberly Salmon, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations at The Hanover.
Benefiting organizations include but are not limited to:
Boys & Girls Club of Worcester
Central MA Housing Authority
DCF
Edward Street
Friendly House of Worcester
United Way of Central MA
Why Me & Sherry's House
The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, season membership, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 29, 2021
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Joey Sides - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward Colton Kehler Returns to U.S. with Steelheads in 2021-22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Know Before You Go: Fan Fest 2021 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Add Waltz to Defense Core - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Clint Windsor Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Chris Lijdsman Joins Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC and the Hanover Insurance Group Provide Tickets to Local Youth Organizations - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Re-Sign Jared Cockrell - Wheeling Nailers
- Gladiators Bring in Guertler - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC and the Hanover Insurance Group Provide Tickets to Local Youth Organizations
- Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle to Benefit Former Junior Railer Jake Thibeault
- Worcester Railers HC to be Recognized at WooSox Fan Appreciation Day
- Worcester Railers HC Pre-Season Exhibition Game October 16 to Benefit Jake Thibeault
- Worcester Railers HC Name Todd MacGowan Head Equipment Manager