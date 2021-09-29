Defenseman Chris Lijdsman Joins Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Chris Lijdsman to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lijdsman (pronounced LYDES-min) joins the Thunder defense after spending the 2020-21 season with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 39 games, the 6-foot-2. 225-pound lefty scored two goals and added 10 assists. Over the course of four seasons, Lijdsman skated in 127 SPHL games and saw time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Huntsville Havoc, and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Lijdsman made his ECHL debut with the Jacksonville IceMen in 2019-20. The 30-year-old suited up for 15 games, racked up 21 penalty minutes, and had a +7 rating.

Prior to his North American professional hockey career, Lijdsman played 29 games (7 goals, 15 assists) in Germany3 with ECC Preussen Berlin and 23 games (1 goal, 9 assists) in France2 with Tours.

Lijdsman spent four seasons playing collegiately in Canada in the ACAC (two seasons with Concordia University of Alberta and two seasons with Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. In 107 games, the Calgary, Alberta native netted 12 goals and dished out 65 assists.

