Know Before You Go: Fan Fest 2021

Headed out to Fan Fest 2021 presented by The Blood Connection on Saturday? We've got you covered with all you need to know before heading to Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 11am-2pm for this FREE and open to the public event.

11:00am - Come on in! Fan Fest kicks off on the Furman Plaza with games, food, and more. Make sure to get there early and snag you 2021-22 Magnet Schedule while supplies last.

11:30am - Gather 'round for our Fan Fest program and hear from Head Coach Andrew Lord, team president Todd Mackin, Swamp Rabbits legend Bretton Cameron and more as they gear up for the 2021-22 season.

12:00pm - Head inside and cool off with Open Skate on the same ice that the Swamp Rabbits play on! Skate rentals will be available at ice-level. Make sure to grab an autograph from select Swamp Rabbits, and don't miss out on exclusive tours of the arena! Stop by our partners' tables for promotional giveaways!

1:00pm - You're invited! Grab your Swamp Rabbits gear and head to Section 117 to participate in the filming of our new hype video. You could be a star on the screen during a Swamp Rabbits game!

All Day - Stop by and be the first to grab a 2021-22 magnet schedule sponsored by The Blood Connection, and support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign buy donating blood! A donation of $20 will be donated to the campaign for each person who donates blood, and each donor receives a pair of tickets to an upcoming game!

