Icemen Agree to Terms with Physical Forward Travis Howe

Jacksonville Icemen forward Travis Howe

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Travis Howe for the 2021-22 season.

Howe, 27, returns to Jacksonville where he recorded four points (1g, 3a) and 29 penalty minutes in 19 games last season. In addition, Howe also added 26 penalty minutes in two games with the Fort Wayne Komets as well.

The 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 31 points (12g, 19a) with 705 penalty minutes in 172 ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Howe made one appearance with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. During the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings. During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).

Howe joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Jacob Friend (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

