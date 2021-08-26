Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Signs with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Jimmy Mazza to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Mazza joins the Thunder after sitting out during the 2020-21 season. The Kings Park, NY native played 19 ECHL games for the Reading Royals over two seasons (2018-19, 2019-20).

The 27-year-old Mazza attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, and was teammates with current Thunder forward Nick Hutchison. In his four years as a Golden Griffin, Mazza collected 68 points (18 goals, 50 assists) in 141 games and was an assistant captain for his senior season.

Aside from spending the 2012-13 season in the USHL (Youngstown Phantoms), Mazza stayed close to home on Long Island for his junior and youth hockey career. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound righty laced up for the P.A.L. Junior Islanders in the USPHL Premier, the New York Bobcats in the AtJHL, and the Long Island Gulls in the AYHL.

