Besinger to Debut in Atlanta

August 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Thursday that forward Tommy Besinger has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"We're glad to be able to bring Tommy back," said James. "We feel like he's earned the chance to compete at this level, and we're excited to see what he can do with us."

Besinger, 27, spent his 2020-2021 season in both the Southern Professional Hockey League and the ECHL. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound forward, who played mostly as a center, appeared in two games with the Utah Grizzlies, and 30 games with the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL. Besinger helped the Havoc reach the playoffs with his six goals and 14 assists, putting up an additional assist in two playoff games. The forward originally signed with the Gladiators for the 2020-2021 season prior to Atlanta opting out.

"Tommy is a good, young, hard-working kid," said Pyle. "It's nice to have a righthander with skill and speed. That is hard to find right now. We're excited to see him develop."

Prior to turning pro, Besinger played one year of NCAA Division I hockey with Army before finishing his collegiate career playing NCAA Division III hockey at Endicott College. At Endicott, the Milton, Massachusetts native skated in 71 total games and netted 104 points (33G- 71A). Besinger finished his college career as Endicott's all-time points per game leader (1.46).

"I'm excited to head to Atlanta," said Besinger. "I can't wait to get out there and get the season started."

Besinger is the sixth forward and the twelfth player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Luke Nogard (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D).

--

For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.