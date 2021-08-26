ECHL Announces Promotions of League Staff

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the promotion of two members of the League staff.

Rich Bello has been promoted to Vice President of Team Services after spending the previous eight seasons as the Director of Team Business Development. He is responsible for the sharing of best practices and ideas amongst all ECHL teams with a focus on fostering revenue growth through ticket planning and corporate partnership initiatives. In addition, he serves as the League liaison with team sales personnel, offering assistance, training and additional team services.

Natalie Bernstein has been promoted to Director of Community and Events after serving as the League's Office & Marketing Manager for the previous three seasons. Bernstein joined the ECHL in February 2015 as the League's Executive/Marketing Assistant. Bernstein is responsible for assisting with League community initiatives, notably the Hockey is For Everyone and Hockey Fights Cancer movements in conjunction with the National Hockey League, as well as leading efforts on League-hosted events including the annual ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings and All-Star Classic. She is also responsible for office management as well as overseeing the production of the League's Confidential Directory, Equipment Managers/Trainers Directory and Season Pass distribution.

