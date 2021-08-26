Boudreau Back Behind Bench

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Head Coach Ben Boudreau and Assistant Coach Olivier Legault will return next season. Also, defenseman Corbin Baldwin and forward Semyon Babintsev have signed contracts for the upcoming season. The club now has 14 players on the preseason roster.

Boudreau, 36, logged two seasons as an assistant coach before being named the 29th head coach in Komet history in 2019. With his father Bruce the Boudreau's joined Ken and Ron Ullyot as the second father and son to coach the Komets. Boudreau will enter his third season as the head man, with a record of 60-40-9-4 as the team starts its defense of the Kelly Cup.

"The Komet organization is very happy Ben is returning as Komet head coach," said General Manager David Franke. "Ben is a tireless worker, passionate about the Komets and guided us to the Kelly Cup. Ben and Assistant Coach Olivier Legault are a good coaching tandem. We look forward to both of them coaching the Komets in defense of the cup in 2021-2022."

Baldwin, 30, played 28 games last season with Kansas City. The 6'5, 215lbs defenseman has skated 419 professional games in the AHL, CHL, and ECHL, amassing 618 penalty minutes. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product has also played 107 games in Europe with the Guildford Flames of the EIHL. Before heading to Europe in 2018, Baldwin played three seasons with the Idaho Steelheads.

"Corbin Baldwin is an excellent shutdown tough to play against defensemen," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. "He has a history of proving he can play a gritty style game while being a solid veteran presence on the ice."

Babintsev (buh-bin-sev), 26, has played the majority of his pro career overseas, skating in Kazakhstan, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, and China. The 6'1 forward has also had stints in the ECHL with Utah and Newfoundland, putting up career best numbers with the Growlers during the 2018-2019 season, registering 22 points in 32 games.

"Babintsev has the ability to play up and down your lineup. He can be a first line scorer or a shutdown role player," said Boudreau. "The Komets have a history with international players and we expect Sem to have an instant impact."

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

