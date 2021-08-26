Oilers to Play Two Preseason Games in Wichita

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the Oilers will play preseason games at the Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, KS on Oct. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

The preseason battles revive a tradition of preseason contests between the two teams that was halted last season due to COVID. The Oilers and Thunder are long-standing rivals, playing consecutively against each other since the 1992-93 season. Since joining the ECHL in 2014-15, the Oilers are 61-19-6 against the Thunder.

Tickets to each game will be $15, and fans can purchase tickets through the following link https://www.wichitathunder.com/exhibition21

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 regular season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.

