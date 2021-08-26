Thunder Announce Two Exhibition Games vs. Tulsa

August 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, are excited to announce two exhibition games, both starting at 7 p.m., on October 15 and 16 at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Thunder haven't played an exhibition game since the 2019-20 season, which was also against the Oilers.

Wichita and Tulsa have met 15 times in preseason action with the Thunder holding an edge in the series, 8-5-2. Tulsa won the last meeting on October 7, 2019 by a 2-1 final in overtime.

Overall, Wichita is 21-22-4 in preseason games and holds an all-time record of 16-7-4 at home. The Thunder have played nine-straight preseason contests in the Air Capital with the last three coming against the Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.