Thunder Announce Two Exhibition Games vs. Tulsa
August 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, are excited to announce two exhibition games, both starting at 7 p.m., on October 15 and 16 at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers.
The Thunder haven't played an exhibition game since the 2019-20 season, which was also against the Oilers.
Wichita and Tulsa have met 15 times in preseason action with the Thunder holding an edge in the series, 8-5-2. Tulsa won the last meeting on October 7, 2019 by a 2-1 final in overtime.
Overall, Wichita is 21-22-4 in preseason games and holds an all-time record of 16-7-4 at home. The Thunder have played nine-straight preseason contests in the Air Capital with the last three coming against the Oilers.
