Another Big Fish Enters the Pond in Brett McKenzie

August 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brett McKenzie has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

McKenzie, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, spent the 2020-21 campaign in Poland appearing in 12 contests for Unia with six points (2G, 4A). That year came on the heels of a pair offensive dominating performances in the ECHL with Atlanta and Fort Wayne. The 24-year-old has 39 goals and 66 assists in 118 games at the ECHL level, which includes the 60 points (23G, 37A) over 56 contests in the 2019-2020 season for the Komets.

Head coach Dan Watson said, "We are looking forward to helping Brett continue his development in Toledo. He was Fort Wayne's best center two seasons ago and we look for him to continue that trend. He is a big body, strong on faceoffs, can play in all situations, and will be counted on to provide offense. He will be among the leaders in our locker room this upcoming season. We are excited to have Brett in a Walleye uniform."

Before joining the pro ranks, McKenzie played five seasons in the OHL between North Bay and Owen Sound. He appeared in 328 games over those five seasons, with 101 goals scored to go along with 123 assists. In 2017-18, he started the year with North Bay but finished the season with 26 points (13G, 13A) for Owen Sound. The 6'2", 190-pound forward helped the Attack that year with 16 points (8G, 8A) in 11 postseason contests.

For information on purchasing or renewing your Walleye Game Plan, give us a call at 419-725-WALL. Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit toledowalleye.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.