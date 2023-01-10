Icemen Add Veteran Forward Kyle Blaney

Forward Kyle Blaney with the Kalamazoo Wings

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Kyle Blaney.

Blaney, 31, joins the Icemen after playing the past five seasons with the Kalamazoo Wings. Blaney has yet to play this season, but posted 43 points (13g, 30a) in 65 games played with the K-Wings last season. The 5-8, 180-pound forward has totaled 190 points (51g, 139a) in 279 career ECHL games from 2016-2022, all with Kalamazoo.

The Burlington, Ontario resident played three seasons at Ryerson University where he accumulated 48 points (15g, 33a) in three seasons played.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday, January 11, when they battle the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 beer and wine specials throughout the night. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

