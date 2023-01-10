Reign Recall Nikita Pavlychev to AHL

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled to the American Hockey League.

Pavlychev, 25, earns his second call-up to Ontario, this season, amidst his best statistical season of his ECHL career. In 31 games, the Yaroslavl, Russia native has tallied an ECHL-leading 20 goals, accompanied by 19 assists. His 39 points have put the Swamp Rabbits centerman into fifth in the ECHL in total scoring.

In the AHL, Pavlychev has appeared in 21 games for both the Reign and the Syracuse Crunch, totaling two goals and four assists. In his previous call-up this season, he did not appear in a game with Ontario.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Wednesday night for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

