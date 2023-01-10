Thunder Weekly, January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in five days this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 4

Idaho at Wichita, 5-3 L

Friday, January 6

Idaho at Wichita, 4-1 W

Saturday, January 7

Idaho at Wichita, 3-2 L (OT)

Sunday, January 8

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-2 W (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 13

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Noche Del Trueno, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and La Raza 102.5 FM. Buy Tickets Here.

Saturday, January 14

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Back The Red, White and Blue: A Salute To First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Buy Tickets Here.

Sunday, January 15

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Night. Buy Tickets Here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 13-4-2-0

AWAY: 7-7-1-0

OVERALL: 20-11-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 43 points, .632 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 19

Assists: Brayden Watts, 27

Points: Brayden Watts, 46

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +10

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 65

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay coached in his 1,000th game last Wednesday. Ramsay is six wins away from reaching 500 as a professional head coach.

ON FIRE - The Kid Line continued to sparkle last week. Brayden Watts finished with seven points (1g, 7a). Michal Stinil recorded two goals and three helpers. Quinn Preston finished with four points (2g, 2a). Watts extended his point-streak to 13 games and has assists over his last seven.

EMPTY - Jay Dickman added his 10th career empty-net goal in Friday night's win over Idaho. He added his 10th goal of the season on Sunday along with recording the only goal in the shootout. He has eight goals in his last nine games.

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald has been quite the addition for the Thunder. He tallied his 20th assist on Sunday afternoon, which is a new career-high. He has assists in six of his last seven games. MacDonald is tied for sixth in points by a defenseman (24) and tied for second in helpers by a blueliner.

GOIN' BACK TO BACK - Peter Bates, Timur Ibragimov and Kenny Hausinger had a solid weekend. All three have points in back-to-back games. Bates and Ibragimov assisted on Hausinger's goal on Saturday. Ibragimov and Hausinger earned helpers on Bates' goal on Sunday.

EXTRA, EXTRA - After going over a month without playing past 60 minutes, Wichita has now been into overtime or a shootout in back-to-back games. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in games past 60 minutes in the season-series against Tulsa. Sunday's shootout was the first of the season for Wichita.

SPECIAL - Wichita has been humming on the power play over the last 10 games. The Thunder are 19-for-54 over that stretch, good for a 35.2% clip. Wichita has two or more power play goals in seven of the last 10 outings and had a stretch of two or more markers on the man advantage in six-straight before Friday night. The Thunder also killed off 11-straight power plays last week.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1322) and second in saves (724)...Brayden Watts is second in the league with 46 points, second in goals (19) and third in assists (27)...Michal Stinil is fourth in points (43) and fourth in assists (26)...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 65 penalty minutes...Wichita is 14-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-3-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 16-8-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

Friday is Noche Del Trueno Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and La Raza 102.5 FM. The Thunder will become El Trueno for a night to help honor the Wichita-area Hispanic communities. The team will be wearing a special El Trueno-themed uniform that will be on the DASH Auction App. There will also be pregame activities for the whole family. Banda Tamborracho will be performing pregame and during Intermissions. Use the code RAZA to get $10 tickets.

Saturday is Back The Red, White and Blue, a Salute to First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Join us at 5 p.m. for the annual Police vs. Fire Game. Ticket admission will get you into both games. Use the code POLICE or FIRE for discounted tickets.

Sunday is Machinist Union Local Lodge 839 Night and a Season Ticket Holder Post-Game Skate as we welcome in the Tulsa Oilers.

The San Jose Sharks-themed Affiliation uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends during our game on Saturday night. To bid on your favorite player's jersey, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

