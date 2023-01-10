ECHL Transactions - January 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Dilan Peters, D

Savannah:

Cameron Cook, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve

Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D traded to Greenville

Atlanta:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G traded to Allen

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle Blaney, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Add Leif Mattson, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Reading:

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/9]

Savannah:

Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

South Carolina:

Add Tory McLean, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Toledo:

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Worcester:

Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve

