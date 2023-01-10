ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 10, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Dilan Peters, D
Savannah:
Cameron Cook, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Grant Hebert, F activated from reserve
Delete Aidan Brown, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D traded to Greenville
Atlanta:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G traded to Allen
Jacksonville:
Add Kyle Blaney, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Blaney, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Kalamazoo:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Add Leif Mattson, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Blake Murray, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Reading:
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/9]
Savannah:
Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
South Carolina:
Add Tory McLean, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Toledo:
Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Worcester:
Add Collin Adams, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 10, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 10 - ECHL
- Americans Make a Two-Player Deal with Greenville - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, January 10, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Mann Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Wichita's Mann Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Reign Recall Nikita Pavlychev to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 13 - Idaho Steelheads
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Watson Breaks Franchise Records - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.