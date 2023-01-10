ECHL Announces Suspension
January 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for seven games as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #430, Allen at Tulsa, on Jan. 7.
Robidoux is suspended an additional six games for his kneeing incident in the game and for being a multiple, repeat offender.
Robidoux missed Allen's game vs. Kansas City on Jan. 8 and will miss games vs. Tulsa (Jan. 11), at Wichita (Jan. 13, Jan. 14 and Jan. 20), at Kansas City (Jan. 22) and vs. Kansas City (Jan. 25).
