Mann Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. - Strauss Mann of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 2-8.

This is his second league award that he has earned this season. Mann was selected as the ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Mann went 2-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 41 saves in 4-1 win against Idaho on Friday and turned aside 42 shots in a 3-2 shootout win at Tulsa on Sunday. Mann also stopped all three shooters in the shootout.

Under a National Hockey League contract with San Jose, Mann is 6-1-1 in eight appearances with Wichita this season with a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. He has also seen action in eight games with San Jose of the American Hockey League where he is 3-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .885.

A native of Greenwich, Connecticut, Mann spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK where he went 13-9-0 in 22 appearances with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, seeing action in three games.

Prior to turning pro, Mann saw action in 77 career games at the University of Michigan where he posted a record of 35-30-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He also spent one season with Fargo of the United States Hockey League, going 22-8-1 in 34 games with five shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

