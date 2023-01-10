Swamp Rabbits Acquire Lord-Anthony Grissom in Trade with Allen Americans

January 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Lord-Anthony Grissom from the Allen Americans in exchange for goaltender Chase Perry.

Grissom, 26, joins the Swamp Rabbits amidst his first full professional season where he appeared in 28 games for the Americans and recorded three (3) points (2g, 1a) over that span.

The 6'4", 205-pound, Detroit, Michigan native began his professional career with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, appearing in 12 games during the regular season and an additional 10 games in the postseason. Grissom recorded three (3) goals and six (6) assists in the playoffs for the Rivermen, helping the team capture the President's Cup as league champions.

Before turning professional, Grissom spent five seasons at Aurora University and captained the Spartans for his final two seasons from 2020 until 2022.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Wednesday night for a 7:00 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.