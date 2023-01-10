Americans Make a Two-Player Deal with Greenville

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced a two-player trade today.

The Americans have acquired goalie Chase Perry, from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, for defenseman Lord-Anthony Grissom.

Perry played in two games for the Americans in 2021-2022. He had a 1-0 record with 0.972 save percentage. In two starts with Greenville this season, he was 1-0, with 1.93 goals against average.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are on sale NOW! Call 972-912-1000.

