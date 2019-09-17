IceMen Add Tough Defenseman Nick Wright

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nick Wright for the 2019-20 season.

Wright, 26, joins the Icemen as the reigning penalty minutes leader for the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). In 43 games played with the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, Wright registered three points (1g, 2a) and 161 penalty minutes. The 6-4, 225-pound blueliner has totaled three points and 224 penalty minutes in 55 career SPHL games with Evansville and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

From 2015-2018, Wright accrued 25 points (4g, 21a) and 659 penalty minutes in 98 Federal Hockey League (FHL) contests played with the Berlin River Drivers and Port Huron Prowlers. Wright led the FHL in penalty minutes in 2015-16 (223) and 2016-17 (383). The New Boston, Michigan native won a Western States Hockey League (WSHL) championship in 2014 with the El Paso Rhinos.

Wright joins Emerson Clark (F), Everett Clark (F), Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F), Romany Uchyn (F) and Dalton Thrower (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

