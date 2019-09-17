De Jong, Turner Joins Thunder Roster

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Brendan De Jong (de-Young) and forward Michael Turner for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

De Jong, 21, turns pro after playing the last five seasons for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks. A native of Victoria, British Columbia, the 6-foot-5, 198-pound blueliner is the younger brother of Nolan De Jong, who played for the Thunder last season. He was selected in the sixth round (#166 overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 317 games for the Winterhawks, he collected 88 points (24g, 64a) and 218 penalty minutes. He earned an invite to Edmonton's Rookie Camp and will attend Bakersfield's main camp starting later this week.

"He's a big strong defenseman who had rave reviews from the scouts I spoke to," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has hopes of earning a two-way contract with the Condors and has a great chance to do so."

Turner, 23, spent the majority of last season with the Rapid City Rush. A native of Chicago, Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound forward finished the season with the Thunder. He totaled 11 points (4g, 7a) to go along with 90 penalty minutes in his time with the Rush. Turner enters his fourth year as a pro, also having played for Greenville, Orlando and Wheeling.

"Michael is a big, strong smooth skating forward who will play physical. Stefan Fournier spoke very highly of him and suggested that we bring him back. He is the type of player who will stand up for his teammates and we are excited to have him back."

