Longtime AHL Pro Ryan Horvat Signed by Greenville

September 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits gained experience and flexibility up and down the lineup with the signing of forward Ryan Horvat to a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Horvat, who spent the last five seasons exclusively in the American Hockey League, brings leadership qualities and a championship résumé to Greenville.

Horvat, 26, spent the last five seasons with a mix of the Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Springfield Thunderbirds. Twice he served as the Thunderbirds' alternate captain.

Championships are in his DNA. Horvat most recently won the Calder Cup as American Hockey League champions in his first season in Manchester (2014-15), and helped guide the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League to an OHL championship as its alternate captain.

Horvat brings 262 games of professional experience and 189 games of major junior experience to the Swamp Rabbits lineup. In those 262 games at the AHL level, he has scored 18 goals and 57 assists, good for 75 points, and a +5 rating.

The Ontario native has been a staple in the community no matter where he has been. As a testament to that, he earned both the Fay Scott Memorial Award, Guelph's nomination for outstanding commitment to education and community, and the Mike Kelly Humanitarian Award.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

F - Ryan Horvat (26)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

G - Kyle Hayton (25)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.