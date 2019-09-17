Colby McAuley Back with Solar Bears

September 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Colby McAuley for the 2019-20 season.

"Colby plays an aggressive, up-tempo game, and we're expecting him to take on a larger role with us this season," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's a smart player with a strong understanding of our system, and he will be an impact player for us."

McAuley, 23, returns to Orlando after he was loaned to the club during the 2018-19 season while under contract with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. In 39 regular season games for Orlando, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward collected 31 points (15g-16a) and 96 penalty minutes. McAuley also played in four regular season games with the Barracuda, adding two penalty minutes. He then added three points (2g-1a) and 22 penalty minutes for the Solar Bears in eight postseason appearances.

"I'm very excited to return to Orlando for another season - last year was an amazing experience, and the city, fans and team were all huge motivation to come back," McAuley said. "Coach Berehowsky gave me a great opportunity last year, and I feel that I was able to take advantage of those chances when I was in the lineup. I can't wait for training camp to get going and have an even better season."

In 73 career ECHL games split between the Solar Bears and Allen Americans, McAuley has registered 51 points (23g-28a) and 168 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 36 career AHL games with the Barracuda, tallying 10 points (3g-6a) and 36 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native played major junior hockey for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, where he recorded 96 points (44g-52a) and 318 penalty minutes in 191 games. During the 2015-16 season, McAuley led the league in penalty minutes with 156.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.