$6 Kids Tickets Enhance Family-Friendly Royals Experience

September 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday kids tickets will start at $6 for games at Santander Arena (ages 12 and under) for the 2019-20 season, pres. by Tower Health and UPMC Health Plan. The addition is one of a number of fresh features that will create a family-friendly experience at home games, starting with the October 19 home opener vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m. To reserve $6 kids tickets, call the Royals at 610-898-7825.

New for 2019-20:

New Kids Ticket Price (start at $6); call 610-898-7825

Food/beverage specials at every game; view full promotional schedule

Flyers mascot Gritty will join local mascots at game Dec. 14

Home Opener Oct. 19: block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street

5-Game Mini Plan: the five best games, meal at every game, Royals hat, autographed team picture, guaranteed giveaway for each game

No walk-up price increases

Adult tickets start at $11

First-ever Education Game Jan. 7

Return of traditional MLK Day Game

Fundraising books: help raise money for your organization

Return of Kids Club; $20 for tickets to five games plus discounts at Applebee's and other perks

Royals unveil new purple jerseys for 2019-20

Tickets start at $11 for adults and single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA. The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

