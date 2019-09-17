Alex Krushelnyski Agrees to Terms with Indy

September 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Alex Krushelnyski for the 2019-20 season.

Krushelnyski, 28, signs with Indy after he spent the majority of the 2019-20 season in the Philadelphia Flyers organization. The 6-foot, 181-pound forward appeared in 19 games with the Reading Royals, tallying seven goals and 13 assists as well as earning AHL call-ups to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils earning eight points in 32 games.

The sixth-year pro brings a wealth of experience to Indy. Krushelnyski has over 300 professional games under his belt including 118 AHL games and 188 ECHL games. The native of Los Angeles, California has scored 69 goals and 112 assists in 188 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder, Allen Americans and Reading Royals as well as earning a spot in the 2014-15 ECHL All Star Game. No stranger to championships, Alex is the son of former NHLer Mike Krushelnyski who is a four-time Stanley Cup Champion winning three as a player with the Edmonton Oilers (1985, 1987, 1988) and one as Assistant Coach of the Detroit Red Wings (1998).

With the signing of MacIntyre, the Fuel have twelve forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.