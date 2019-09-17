Rush Add Scoring Threat Peter Quenneville

September 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Peter Quenneville has signed with the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Quenneville will make his return to North American professional hockey with the Rush following three seasons playing across Europe. Last season, the 6'0", 185-pound forward played with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway and averaged over a point-per-game, tallying 20 goals, 30 assists, and 50 points in 48 games, along with a +14 rating. He maintained his scoring average into the playoffs, adding another 6 points, split between 3 goals and assists, in 6 games.

"I had a great conversation with Coach Tetrault regarding the direction of the team, and I decided that coming to play for the Rush would be a great opportunity to come back to North America," Quenneville said of his decision to sign with the Rush. "The style of play and my role on teams really allowed me to work on different aspects of my game in Europe over the last three years. I improved on my play with the puck, my offensive tactics, and my skating ability, which is crucial on the big ice surfaces there. I'm a smart player, a shooter, feel I am very reliable in all situations, and bring offensive creativity."

"This is a crucial signing for us this offseason. I'm ecstatic to have a player of Peter's caliber on board," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said about Quenneville joining the Rush. "Peter is a proven scorer everywhere he's played the game. I think what makes him so offensively volatile and creative isn't just the fact that he shoots the puck well, but he shoots it from everywhere in the offensive zone. He creates so much for himself and for his teammates, and that high hockey-IQ will add a much needed boost to our scoring this season."

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Quenneville returns to North America for his fifth season of professional hockey. In his last three European seasons, he's spent time in Norway, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Denmark. With the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark, he was the league's leading goal-scorer in 2017 (30g in 45 games), and won the 2018 Danish League and Danish Cup Championships. In his career, Quenneville has played in 185 games, and amassed 72 goals, 70 assists, and 142 points, and a +27 rating. Prior to beginning his professional career, he played two years in the AJHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, one year in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, less than a season in the NCAA with Qunnipiac University, and two years in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings. He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#195).

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.