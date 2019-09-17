Mike McKee Returns to Oilers Lineup

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Mike McKee.

McKee, 26, returns to the Oilers after posting career highs in points (12), goals (4) and PIM (194) during the 2018-19 campaign. McKee won the Oilers' Most Improved Player award during the 2017-18 season, and has tallied 23 points (7G, 16A) in his 118 games with the team.

McKee appeared in all 20 playoff games, posting four points (1G, 3A) and 41 PIM .

"McKee is the consummate team player" head coach Rob Murray said. "It's hard to find a player who is more liked by his teammates and the fans. His game has improved immensely over the past two years, and we're excited to see what he brings this year. He's versatile and can play forward or defense, and will play through any injury - he's as tough as the come."

The 6'5, 229 lbs. defenseman played collegiately at Western Michigan University, tallying 13 points (6G, 7A) in 101 career games as a defenseman and forward for the Broncos. At the conclusion of his senior year, McKee turned pro, playing four games for the Toledo Walleye.

Prior to his time with Western Michigan, McKee spent two seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, compiling 50 points (5G, 35A) in 101 games. The Newmarket, ON native collected 529 PIM during his junior career, earning him the distinction of being the USHL's most penalized player in the 2011-12 season. McKee's size, toughness and versatility caught the eye of the Detroit Red Wings, leading them to select him in the 5th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

