IceDogs Go Cold, Flint Wins, 4-1

December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds' Alex Kostov, Matthew Wang, Nolan Collins, and Hayden Reid on game night

FLINT - Nathan Day made 25 saves on 26 shots, Urban Podrekar and Nolan Collins both scored, as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Niagara IceDogs 4-1. The win was the Firebirds fifth in a row, extending their season-best winning streak.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds struck first when Nolan Collins drove the puck through the blue lines and into the zone. Collins controlled the puck past the oncoming Niagara defenders and whipped it over Owen Flores' shoulder for the score. Collins' goal put the Firebirds up 1-0 early.

With just a few seconds remaining on the Niagara power play, the Icedogs' Jack Brauti sent the puck to Mathieu Paris, who quickly passed it to Andrei Loshko. Loshko sent a wrist shot over Nathan Day's outstretched glove to tie the game, 1-1.

Midway through the second period on a Firebirds power play, Urban Podrekar capitalized on a perfectly placed setup from Chris Thibodeau. Podrekar wound up and sent a cinematic slapshot sailing into the net, scoring his first tally against his former team. The goal put the Firebirds up 2-1.

With about a minute left in the game, Alex Kostov put away an empty netter for his fifth goal of the season. Then, as the clock ticked down, Thibodeau got in on the action and cashed in a wrist shot to seal the win for the Firebirds, 4-1.

Flint improved to 16-15-1-1 in the win while Niagara dropped to 22-10-1-1. The Firebirds swept the season series with the IceDogs, 2-0-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Chris Thibodeau ended the night with a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to five games... Urban Podrekar scored his third goal of the season... Nathan Day made 25 saves on 26 shots, holding the league's highest-scoring offense to just one goal...Flint now has the longest active winning streak in the OHL.

UP NEXT:

Flint takes the ice again Sunday afternoon at home against the London Knights. It's Family Funday Sunday and fans can get two free kids tickets (12 & under) with the purchase of one adult ticket. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Dort Financial Center.

