Barrie Tops North Bay, 5-2

December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







North Bay (13-15-3-0) travelled to Barrie (21-9-1-1) for the first time since the Colts' home opener on September 28th. This marks just the second meeting between these divisional opponents this season, the Battalion got the better of the Colts the last time around in a 4-1 rout. This game is particularly significant for former Colt Shamar as he was drafted by the Colts, 19th overall in 2023 and played for them back on September 28th against North Bay. By October 10th, just 12 days later, Moses was on his way to North Bay along with a 2025 4th and 2027 5th round pick in exchange for veteran centerman Dalyn Wakely. This one spells revenge game for both Moses and Wakely, as it is their first time playing the teams that swapped them for each other earlier this year.

A scrappy start to the opening frame saw either team exchange big hit after big hit until Colts rookie Parker Vaughan cleaned up a rebound for the game's first goal, making it 1-0 Colts. The first dragged on with equal scoring opportunities for each side. At 4:07 remaining in the period, the visiting Battalion potted an unassisted tally to even the game up at 1. North Bay began to gain ground on the Colts, tying the game and pulling ahead in the shot battle as they closed out the period pacing Barrie 17-9. scoring would become stagnant to close out the frame, however, leaving it in a 1-1 tie.

Colts forward Michael Derbidge lit a firework to begin the 2nd period, catching the North Bay Goaltender off guard and scoring 44 seconds in, creating a buzz throughout the sold-out crowd at Sadlon Arena. With the lead back in their possession and the 4,270 fans now re-engaged in the game, it seemed momentum had swung back in favour of the Colts. Barrie would only build on their momentum, extending their lead 3 minutes later on Brad Gardiner's 11th goal this season. The drama continued when Dalyn Wakely was assigned a minor penalty for cross-checking, and the returning Shamar Moses scored to exact his revenge against the team that traded him, with the player who replaced him watching from the penalty box. The Colts then swiftly put an end to the soap opera, getting back-to-back goals from Tristan Bertucci and Carter Lowe, their 4th and 9th goals this season respectively. The pair of Colts' goals upped their lead to 3 and the clock would strike zeros with Barrie up 5-2.

Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik quietly dominated this game and neutralized any opportunity North Bay had in the final frame. Ultimately the Battalion won the shot battle handily 41 to Barrie's 28, but all was nullified by Hrebik's heroics, stopping 39 of the 41 shots he faced. Hrebik normally serves as the backup but since starter Sam Hillebrandt's departure for the World Junior Tournament on December 7th, Ben has seen all of the work between the pipes, and he has been stellar in relief boasting gaudy numbers. In his 13 starts, Hrebik has posted a 2.03 GAA and .940 SAV%, and is starting to raise some eyebrows throughout the league. The two teams travel up the highway to North Bay to duel on the Battalion's home ice for the first time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.