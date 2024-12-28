Game Preview: Spirit vs Sting - First Responders Night

December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (16-16-1-0) host the Sarnia Sting (11-18-2-5) on Saturday, December 28th at the Dow Event Center for First Responders Night, presented by Fisher Companies.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak, YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, December 20th where they fell to the Flint Firebirds 6-3. Calem Mangone scored the second teddy bear toss goal of his career and Dima Zhilkin picked up two assists.

Sarnia last played on Friday, December 20th where they fell to the London Knights 6-1. Ryan Brown scored the lone goal for the Sting. Nick Surzycia made 30 saves in the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and Sarnia have faced off four times so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top in all four games. The first matchup of the season came on September 28th where the Spirit won 6-1. Kaeden Johnston scored the lone goal for Sarnia and Michael Misa buried two of Saginaw's six goals. The two teams met again on October 4th with this matchup being decided by a shootout. Zayne Parekh picked up three assists and scored the game winning goal in the shootout, giving the Spirit a 5-4 win. November 16th was the next time these two teams faced off with Saginaw winning 9-3. Joey Willis had a four-point night including a hat-trick for the Spirit while Mitch Young tallied a goal and an assist for the Sting. The fourth matchup of the season was held on December 1st which the Spirit won 4-1. Saginaw had four different players score a goal while Beckham Edwards scored the only Sting goal.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa, in his NHL Draft eligible season, enters the second half of the year as the CHL's leader in goals (30) and points (61). Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is fourth in scoring among defenseman in the OHL. In 28 games this season Parekh has tallied 11 goals and 25 assists. Parekh leads the way for Saginaw against the Sting this season with a goal and six assists for seven points. The Spirit also expect the return of Kristian Epperson on Saturday night after a three-game suspension. In his first OHL season, the 18-year-old sits second in team scoring with 40 points (13G, 27A). The Spirit are still without Joey Willis, who is representing the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Sarnia's Beckham Edwards has the most goals amongst rookies in the OHL with 13. In 30 games this season Edwards has recorded 19 points. Tyson Doucette currently leads the Sting in goals with 14. In four games against Saginaw, Doucette has picked up a goal and an assist. Zach Filak is leading the Sting in points with 25. In 36 games this season, Filak has tallied nine goals and 16 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Lukas Fischer (STL)

