Cloutier Scores Twice, Spirit Drop Close Game to Sting, 4-3
December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, December 28th where they fell by a score of 4-3. Jacob Cloutier scored two goals with Carson Harmer picking up two assists. Andrew Oke recorded 22 saves on 26 shots from the Spirit goal crease. Nick Surzycia was the starting goaltender for Sarnia, tallying 37 saves on 40 shots.
The Spirit opened the scoring in this while on a five-minute power play. Zayne Parekh fired a shot from the blue line that deflected off of Ethan Hay and into the net. Hay's seventh goal of the season was assisted by Parekh and Dima Zhilkin.
Saginaw added another just 37 seconds later as Jacob Cloutier skated through the offensive zone and buried a shot from the left faceoff circle. Nic Sima and Carson Harmer picked up the assists as the Spirit took an early 2-0 lead.
Sarnia got one back while on the power play as Tyson Doucette snuck the loose puck past Oke. Beckham Edwards was credited with the assist.
After 1: SAG 2 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 15 - 8)
The Sting evened things up as Liam Beamish tucked the puck into the back of the net at 7:03 into the period. Ryan Brown and Zach Filak tallied the assists on the game's equalizer.
After a turnover in the neutral zone, Mitch Young found the back of the net which gave Sarnia their first lead of the game. Zach Filak recorded his second assist of the game on Young's shot past Andrew Oke's blocker.
After 2: SAG 2 - 3 SAR (2nd Period Shots: 16 - 10 Totals Shots: 31 - 18)
Just a power play ended, Jacob Cloutier buried a one-timer from the slot for his second goal of the game. Calem Mangone and Carson Harmer got the assists as the Spirit tied the game at 3-3.
Less than two minutes later, Ryan Brown snuck one through the five-hole of Oke which gave Sarnia a 4-3 lead.
FINAL: SAG 3 - 4 SAR (3rd Period Shots: 9 - 8 Total Shots: 40 - 26)
Powerplays: SAG 1/4 SAR 1/5
Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 26 Shots L) SAR Surzycia (37 Saves / 40 Shots W)
Saginaw hosts the Niagara Ice Dogs on Sunday, December 29th to close out the weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.
Saginaw Spirit's Jacob Cloutier in action
(Eric Young)
