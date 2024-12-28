Game Day, Game 33, Firebirds vs IceDogs - 7 p.m.

December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 33 - Firebirds vs IceDogs

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Chris Thibodeau scored twice, Hayden Reid and Matthew Mania had a pair of assists and the Firebirds handled the Saginaw Spirit, 6-3, last Friday night at the Dow Event Center. Nathan Day made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win.

ON THE DOTTED LINE: The Edmonton Oilers announced on Monday that they had signed Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg to an NHL entry-level contract. Clattenburg was selected by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 22 games this season. He will be eligible to play both for the Firebirds as an overager or for Edmonton and its minor league affiliates during the 2025-26 season.

A LEAGUE HONOR: The OHL announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day had been named the league's Goaltender of the Week for December 16-22. He went 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .925 save percentage as the Birds won a pair of games against the Saginaw Spirit. It was the second such honor of the season for Day, who was also named Goaltender of the Week for October 21-27. For the season, the Edmonton Oilers prospect is 14-12-1-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .889 SV%.

COMING IN HOT: The Firebirds come into Saturday's game riding a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season. Flint has outscored its opponents, 20-9 during the streak which is the second-longest active streak in the league. Only Niagara has a longer one; the IceDogs have won seven straight and have points in eight in a row.

OHL TO NCAA: Firebirds defenseman Nolan Collins announced on Monday his commitment to play NCAA hockey at Penn State University. He joins forwards Evan Konyen (Rochester Institute of Technology) and Hayden Reid (University of Minnesota) as Firebirds with NCAA commitments.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint and Niagara will finish their season series on Saturday night. The Firebirds beat the IceDogs, 8-2, in their first meeting on November 29 in St. Catharines...the eight goals Flint scored against Niagara on November 29 are the most they have scored in a game this season...the Firebirds begin a stretch of nine games in 15 days on Saturday...neither the Firebirds nor the IceDogs have a player on a final World Juniors roster.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will welcome the London Knights to town on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.

