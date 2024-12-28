Rangers Forward Adrian Misaljevic Announces Commitment to Clarkson University

December 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Kitchener Rangers forward Adrian Misaljevic has announced his commitment to Clarkson University for the 2025-26 season. Misaljevic will join teammate and fellow overager Jackson Parsons on the Golden Knights.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native has been excellent so far this season, leading the team in both goals (17) and points (37) while skating in 33 games. That production has earned him a spot in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15th in Brantford.

"We are excited for Adrian to take the next step in his hockey career and congratulate him on his commitment," said Kitchener General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and has worked his way into this position to continue playing high level hockey while getting his education"

Kitchener signed Adrian as an undrafted free agent in 2021. This is now Adrian's fourth season with the Rangers, and he has appeared in 176 games - third most on the active roster. In those four seasons, Adrian has recorded 115 points (47G, 68A).

Clarkson University is in Potsdam, New York. The Golden Knights hockey program has produced some familiar NHL names in current Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy as well as former long-time Los Angeles Kings forward Dave Taylor. (Josh Sweetland, OHL)

The Rangers are back in action Sunday, December 29th as they visit the Sudbury Wolves. Kitchener will play twice more on the road December 31st (North Bay) and January 2nd (Brantford) before returning to The Aud on Friday, January 3rd to host the Erie Otters.

