in Front of 5400+, Erliden Stops 39 and Alfano Scores Twice for Otters' Win

Erie, Pennsylvania - Happy Holidays! The Erie Otters returned to the Erie Insurance Arena after a 10-day break between games, rested and ready to get back to standard operating procedure. Last time out, the Otters fell to the #1 team in the Canadian Hockey League, the London Knights, at home. Taking on a fledgling Guelph Storm team for 60 Years of Hockey Hist-ERIE Night (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health), Erie would hope to return to its winning ways - and continue its streak of success on throwback nights. This edition of the throwback style game would celebrate six-decades of hockey being in Erie, Pennsylvania - from the Erie Lions of the 60s, to the championship years of the Erie Blades and Erie Golden Blades, to the final iteration of professional hockey in the Erie Panthers of the ECHL. With alumni in attendance from all generations of Erie hockey and a specialty game jersey celebrating the eras, it would be a special night in Erie, PA.

With the spirit of Erie buzzing in the air, the Otters would take an early lead less than three and a half minutes into the first. Sam Alfano (18) would slip one past Guelph goaltender Brayden Gillespie on his second shot of the game and give Erie a 1-0 lead. With blood in the water, Erie would keep control of momentum and extend their lead less than a minute later with Callum Hughes (5) making it a 2-0 game. The Otters would go on the power play for the first time at 9:27, and Guelph's defense was no match for Erie. Dylan Edwards (10) would find the back of the net with forty seconds left on the man advantage and give the Otters a 3-0 lead. Noah Erliden, back in net for the Otters after a brief hiatus before break, would do his part to keep the Storm from cutting the Erie lead. After almost five shotless minutes, the Swedish goaltender would come up with a sprawling save in the final seconds of the period to send Erie into intermission with a three-goal lead despite being outshot 11-10.

Erie would continue their first frame momentum early in the second, applying quick pressure to keep Guelph on their toes. Guelph would find a breakaway 6:26 into the second, and desperate defending from Nathan Sauder would put the Otters on the penalty kill for the first time. Erie's special teams would not make it easy for Guelph, and Noah Erliden would once again prove why he's one of the best goaltenders in the league. Erie would kill the rest of the penalty cleanly and return to even-strength. Guelph would be awarded a penalty shot after a broken up breakaway, but it would be nothing compared to Noah Erliden with 19 saves under his belt so far. Erie would be robbed of a goal, the puck just glancing off the post, and find themselves back on the penalty kill after a slashing call on Nicholas Holomego. The Otters would look to continue their special teams' success, and it would be none other than Noah Erliden to keep Guelph scoreless. Erie would kill off their second penalty and continue their perfect streak as play would return to even-strength. With 63 seconds left in the period, Guelph would finally break through the Swedish brick wall and cut the lead 3-1. With the Guelph Storm surging to life, the period would end 3-1 with the Otters being outshot 26-18.

Energy would be high on both sides of the ice in the final twenty. A slashing penalty would put Nathan Sauder in the penalty box for Erie 36 seconds into the third period. Despite the man advantage, Guelph's offense would be no match for Erie. With three attempts on goal, Noah Erliden would smother them all and continue to prove his excellence. Erie would find themselves on another penalty kill, this time with Alexis Daviault in the box for holding. High sticking would send Rylan Singh into the penalty box for Guelph two minutes later as Erie's penalty expired. With seven minutes left, Erie would be the team to take control and put another goal on the board, courtesy of Sam Alfano (19) to make it 4-1. With 4:30 left to go, Erie would again take control after a Guelph penalty for too many men on the ice. Erie's Sam Alfano would be sent to the box with three minutes left in the game due to tripping, giving the man advantage to Guelph. Charlie Paquette (11) would be able to take advantage of the power play and further cut the Erie lead 4-2. Time would expire and Erie would reign victorious in their first game back from break.

Only one game remains in 2024 for the Erie Otters, as they prepare to host the Brantford Bulldogs for New Year's Rockin' Eve (pres. by Printing Concepts) at 6 P.M. on December 31. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a free 2025 Player Calendar (pres. by Printing Concepts), and all fans are invited down to ice level following the game for a post-game skate with the players. The puck drops before the ball does to close out 2024 and welcome the new year.

