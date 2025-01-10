Ice Wolves Downed by Brahmas in Overtime
January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves fell to the Lone Star Brahmas in overtime Friday night, Jan. 10. The goaltenders stood tall with neither allowing a goal in the first two periods. The Ice Wolves would find a shorthanded goal from Damon Bickler for the first goal of the game 7:54 into the third period. The Brahmas would respond two and a half minutes later as Ryan Comishock would tie the game at one. The game would head to overtime and Ryan Kerr and the Brahmas would take advantage of the 4 on 3 powerplay and net the game winning goal for the 2-1 final.
The Ice Wolves and Brahmas play again Saturday night, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. MT and will be available to watch on NATV.
