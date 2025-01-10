Ice Wolves Downed by Brahmas in Overtime

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves fell to the Lone Star Brahmas in overtime Friday night, Jan. 10. The goaltenders stood tall with neither allowing a goal in the first two periods. The Ice Wolves would find a shorthanded goal from Damon Bickler for the first goal of the game 7:54 into the third period. The Brahmas would respond two and a half minutes later as Ryan Comishock would tie the game at one. The game would head to overtime and Ryan Kerr and the Brahmas would take advantage of the 4 on 3 powerplay and net the game winning goal for the 2-1 final.

The Ice Wolves and Brahmas play again Saturday night, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. MT and will be available to watch on NATV.

