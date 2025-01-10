Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Keaton Weis

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Keaton Weis!

Weis, from Rogers, MN, is a 5'10 174 lbs left-shot forward that currently plays for Rogers High School. Before the high school season, however, he participated in the Minnesota Elite League with Team Twin Cities Orthopedic where he appeared in 21 games scoring 4 goals, 10 assists for 14 total points. So far in the high school season, where he is also named the Rogers High School team Captain, he has appeared in 14 games scoring 16 goals, 13 assists, for 29 total points.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich says "Keaton is a very talented forward with a nice scoring touch. He's great around the net and defensively off the wall and he uses his skill to make others around him better as well. He's also the Captain for his Rogers HS team and the type of character player we look to build off of here in Aberdeen."

Assistant Coach Eric Hirrschaut continues to explain "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of forward Keaton Weis for next season. Keaton is a very skilled and creative forward from Rogers High School and competed this fall in the Minnesota Elite League with Team Twin Cities Orthopedic. Our Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich, Minnesota Scour Craig Larson and myself had a close eye on Keaton from the Elite League. Al had the opportunity of watching Keaton live over the Christmas break and had many good reports on him. Keaton is the Captain of Rogers HS who is one of the teams that could make a run at the Minnesota State Tournament this Spring. Really excited to add a player of Keaton's skillset to our team and want to welcome him and his family into our Aberdeen Wings Family."

