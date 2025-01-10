Bugs Tally Season-High Nine Goals in Dominating Win Over IceRays

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (20-14-1) tallied a season-high nine goals to blowout the Corpus Christi IceRays, 9-4 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 13:25 of the opening period as Mason Wright jabbed in his sixth goal of the year from the far side to give the Bugs a 1-0 edge. Duke Ehrhard earned the only assist. The Bugs led in SOG, 14-6 after one.

After CC evened the score early in the second period, the Bugs regained the lead at 11:32 when Andrej Paricka fed Gleb Akimov in the slot who fired home his ninth goal of the campaign to give SHV the lead back at 2-1. After the IceRays tied the game up, 2-2 on a lucky goal on the PP, the Bugs responded w/ a tally of their own on the man advantage at 17:18. It was Ian Emery who snapped home his sixth goal of the season from the RW circle to give the home team the lead again, 3-2. Seth Murch picked up the only assist on the play.

The Bugs busted it wide open w/ a pair of goals from Carter McKay and Seth Murch along w/ a tally each from Lucas Deeb and Jonah Jasser to help close out a convincing Bugs' 9-4 victory over the IceRays.

Aden Gariepy made 21 stops to pick up the win in net.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

