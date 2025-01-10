Hat Tricks Grab First Win of 2025 in 4-1 Final

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT | Patrick Frenette

From a 27-save effort off of Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane, as well as two goals from Niko Tournas and a goal apiece from Ameen Ghosheh and former Aviator Kai Elkie, Danbury takes a dominant start to the weekend series. Danbury would convert on the man disadvantage in their four-goal effort. This also marks the first time the Hat Tricks have beaten Elmira on a Friday night.

Following a 5-2 loss at home versus Maine, the Hat Tricks had a chip on their shoulder in the opening frame. The first penalties of the contest would put both teams into a four-on-four situation just 2:33 into the first period. The four-on-four would come and go, however the Hat Tricks would open the scoring as forward Kai Elkie would score on his former team. Another former Aviator, Isaac Mitchell would get the assist on said goal. The next frame would have Danbury written all over it, as we would see the Hat Tricks score fifth shorthanded goal of the season via Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh. 2:58 later, Niko Tournas netted his second goal of the homestand to make it 3-0 heading into the final frame. Despite a goal from Elmira to spoil Spokane's shutout chance, Danbury would seal the deal with an empty netter from Niko Tournas to give you our final score of 4-1.

The Hat Tricks continue their six game homestand tomorrow night against Elmira at 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

