Brahmas Acquire Christian Venticinque
January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release
The Brahmas have acquired Christian Venticinque from the Janesville Jets. Venticinque played woth the Brahmas defenseman Maddox Tulacro at Mount St. Charles prior to joining the NAHL. His father is the captain of the NYPD hockey team!
In a three-way trade, the Amarillo Wranglers will receive former Brahmas defenseman Jack Cook, and the Janesville Jets will receive future considerations.
Check out the Lone Star Brahmas Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Alumni Spotlight: Logan Nickerson - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Brahmas Acquire Christian Venticinque - Lone Star Brahmas
- Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Warriors Tender '07 Forward Dylan Marszalek - Oklahoma Warriors
- Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Keaton Weis - Aberdeen Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.