Brahmas Acquire Christian Venticinque

Sports stats



Lone Star Brahmas

Brahmas Acquire Christian Venticinque

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release


The Brahmas have acquired Christian Venticinque from the Janesville Jets. Venticinque played woth the Brahmas defenseman Maddox Tulacro at Mount St. Charles prior to joining the NAHL. His father is the captain of the NYPD hockey team!

In a three-way trade, the Amarillo Wranglers will receive former Brahmas defenseman Jack Cook, and the Janesville Jets will receive future considerations.

Check out the Lone Star Brahmas Statistics

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...

North American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Lone Star Brahmas Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central