Brahmas Acquire Christian Venticinque

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Brahmas have acquired Christian Venticinque from the Janesville Jets. Venticinque played woth the Brahmas defenseman Maddox Tulacro at Mount St. Charles prior to joining the NAHL. His father is the captain of the NYPD hockey team!

In a three-way trade, the Amarillo Wranglers will receive former Brahmas defenseman Jack Cook, and the Janesville Jets will receive future considerations.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.