Jack Spicer Heads to Sacred Heart University

As the thick of hockey season continues, things tend to change. However, in the NAHL, one thing always remains the same - opportunity.

Brahmas goalie #32 Jack Spicer has gained the utmost respect from players, coaches, and fans alike across the NAHL. Not only has he earned this respect by way of his impressive SV% of .953 (though that certainly has something to do with it), but by being an outstanding teammate and role model.

Spicer originally joined the Lone Star Brahmas back in the 2021-22 season before being called up to the USHL to play for the Waterloo Blackhawks. After two seasons in Waterloo, Spicer returned to Brahmaland to finish what he started back in 2021. During his time back in Texas, Spicer became a force to be reckoned with, helping the Brahmas rise to the top despite a testing schedule. But the Lone Star Brahmas wasn't the only team he aided during his time at NYTEX.

Spicer could often be found on the ice with the Junior Brahmas programs helping the next generation of young goalies find their flow. Even after hours on the ice honing his own skill, Spicer always made time to help others in achieving their goals.

As such, it was only a matter of time before someone decided to take him on, and that someone is Sacred Heart University.

After struggling with its goalie situation during the first academic semester, SHU made the decision to bring Spicer on during second semester to finish out the season. SHU currently stands at 10-6-2 in conference play and 12-8-2 overall, and the team hopes to improve those numbers with the addition of Spicer to its roster.

Brahmaland thanks Spicer for his unwavering dedication to his team and the organization. We can't wait to see him thrive at the next level.

Go be great 32, and as always, Go Brahmas!

