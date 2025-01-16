Weekend Preview Versus Northeast

January 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks are entering the second half of their six-game homestand this month, as the Northeast Generals come down for the third series matchup of the 2024-25 season. Through the first four games of the season, Danbury leads the season series 4-0. In said series, the Hat Tricks have outscored the Generals 24-14 and Danbury can clinch their first season series with at least one win this weekend.

Looking at Northeast, they are coming off of a split series against the New Jersey Titans, which ended in scores of a 5-4 loss on 1/10 and a 6-3 win on 1/11. This split along, with the Nordiques sweeping the Tomahawks, propelled Northeast to a playoff spot (6th place in the east). Forward Joseph McGraw had himself in a weekend in said series, posting a hat trick in the victory over New Jersey and an additional assist. In our last meeting at the beginning of this month, Danbury pulled off a comeback after being down 3-1 through the first 22 minutes of play. The game then evolved into a seesaw-esque game, with Danbury being able to pull off the win in regulation, 5-4. The next night would be dominant for the Hat Tricks, as they took the Generals down 7-3.

From our perspective, Danbury is coming off of a huge sweep over Elmira to solidify themselves in eighth place. Hat Tricks forwards Niko Tournas and Kai Elkie each had a five+ point weekend, with Niko picking up two goals on Friday, and a hat trick and an assist on Saturday. Kai would end up with one goal and one assist on Friday and one goal and two assists. This marks the first time this season that the Hat Tricks completed a sweep in back-to-back weekends. Netminder Tyler Spokane also had one of his best weekends this year, getting the nod on both nights and putting up a combined .957 save percentage, making 67 saves on 70 total shots.

You can catch the action here at the Danbury Ice Arena or you can stream the series live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

