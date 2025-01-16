Amarillo Ice Sports Creating Opportunity and Growth in Hockey

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo is a hockey town with almost 50 years of history supporting pro and junior hockey. It is home to some of the most passionate fans in the NAHL and has become an oasis and destination for hockey fans and players in an area where the sport was once an afterthought.

But even with a storied history of pro and junior hockey teams like the Bulls, Gorillas, Rattlers, and now Wranglers, that have called Amarillo their home and helped grow the game; there is another element to the process that has helped make hockey the fastest growing sport in the Texas Panhandle. Once Amarillo had become a landing spot for pro and junior players, there was only one thing left to do - create an environment and opportunity for homegrown talent to play the game.

Amarillo Ice Sports (formerly Amarillo Hockey Association) was founded in 1994 and has continued to grow since its inception. Created to give youth in the Texas Panhandle an opportunity to play the sport and develop their skills, it has grown into something bigger than anyone could have ever imagined. When Austin Sutter, now owner of the Amarillo Ice Sports, first started working with the program in 2009, there were 32 kids registered. Fast forward 15 years later, and there are now over a 1,000 participants registered in youth and adult leagues.

The environment and opportunity that Amarillo Ice Sports has created has paid dividends, with many players growing and going on to have success. One of those kids, Austin Richards, has had a ton of success, becoming the first Amarillo born and raised player to play a game in the NAHL. A defenseman for the Odessa Jackalopes, Richards has become a staple of the Jacks' blue line and played his first game at the Amarillo Civic Center on November 27th, 2024 against the Wranglers, years after he grew up learning to play there. It was a full-circle moment for Richards, his many family members in attendance, and Amarillo Ice Sports, as Austin recorded an assist in his hometown. A moment that got even sweeter for Austin and his family on New Year's Eve 2024, when Austin recorded his first career hat-trick in a four point performance at the Budweiser Bull Pen. And it was in that moment, that Amarillo had become more than just a stepping stone in a player's career - it had become a starting point.

Along with Richards, there have been many players that played hockey under Amarillo Ice Sports that have gone on to have success elsewhere. Here are a few notable players from the program:

Amarillo Ice Sports has continued to evolve and grow since its inception 30 years ago, and much of its recent growth is due in part to the opening of the Amarillo Ice Ranch. Sitting just across the street from the Amarillo Civic Center on Grant St., the Ice Ranch is the home base for the Amarillo Wranglers and Amarillo Ice Sports. It is the only public ice rink for miles, and along with the Civic Center, gives Amarillo Ice Sports another sheet of ice to facilitate their programs.

"The Ice Ranch is the only full-time community skating rink in Amarillo, offering a variety of activities throughout the year," said Ice Ranch General Manager, Katelyn Anderson. "These include public skating sessions, birthday parties, school field trips and corporate events. The rink is home to 22 adult hockey league teams with players aged 21 to 80, as well as youth travel teams for ages 8U to 16U and a youth house league for ages 6U to 16U." Anderson continued, "Additionally, The Ice Ranch provides "Learn to Play" programs for both adults and kids. The youth program, run in partnership with the Dallas Stars, helps introduce children to hockey. We offer more than just hockey as far as programs go, we have a growing figure skating program that includes weekly lessons and a homeschool group!"

When asked why hockey is on the rise in the Panhandle, Anderson attributed the introduction and rise of the Wranglers to the sport's popularity saying, "Hockey is the fastest-growing sport in the Texas Panhandle, fueled by the excitement surrounding the Amarillo Wranglers. Many people, young and old, are inspired to try hockey after attending Wranglers games, contributing to the sport's increasing popularity in the region."

Winners from the 2024 Stanley Cup Tournament

If you don't believe it, the proof is on the ice. On Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Amarillo Ice Sports and the Amarillo Ice Ranch will host their annual Stanley Cup tournament, and this year's edition is expected to be the biggest yet. "The Stanley Cup Tournament is a long-standing tradition in Amarillo, held every year during MLK weekend," said Anderson. "This year, Brit Brookes did an excellent job organizing and promoting the event. The tournament will feature 30 teams from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, ranging from 8U to 14U. Games will be played at both the Amarillo Ice Ranch and the Amarillo Civic Center."

Thanks to the help of Anderson, Brookes, and countless others along the way, Austin Sutter's vision for what hockey in the Texas Panhandle could be has now become a reality. You can become a part of it by learning to skate at the Ice Ranch, signing up for Adult League, or simply taking in a Wranglers game. Check out the Ice Ranch's upcoming events here and experience it for yourself. Hockey is on the rise in Amarillo, and with more local players achieving success day by day, it's not slowing down anytime soon.

Special thanks to Austin & Brandi Sutter, Brit Brookes, Katelyn Anderson and Tom Tortoreo for their contributions to this story.

