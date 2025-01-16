Wilderness, Steel to Meet in Home/Home Series

January 16, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Only three points separate the Minnesota Wilderness and Chippewa Steel in the Midwest Division standings as they head into a key matchup this weekend. The Wilderness (17-14-3) currently occupy fifth place, three points ahead of the Steel (15-17-4) in sixth place.

The two squads will tangle in a home/home series this weekend, with the opener Friday at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls, WI, and the finale Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Friday's game begins at 7:00 p.m., while puck drop Saturday is set for 7:15 p.m.

Both teams were on the road last weekend against teams in the top half of the Midwest Division. The Wilderness split with the Wisconsin Windigo in a series in Eagle River, WI. Minnesota captured the opener of the Thursday/Friday Series, 5-3, but then fell in the second game, 4-0.

Friday's loss vs. the Windigo marked only the second time this season the Wilderness were shut out.

Chippewa managed one point in its series at the Springfield Jr. Blues. The Steel fell in overtime, 3-2, in the series' first game Friday. Springfield then followed with a regulation win Saturday, 5-2.

This weekends games will be the fifth and sixth meetings of 2024-25 between Minnesota and Chippewa. The Steel were victorious in three of the first four contests.

Media: NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Anchorage 34 49 2 games @ Kenai River

1 Wisconsin 35 49 3 games vs. Springfield

3 Fairbanks 31 44 2 games vs. Janesville

4 Springfield 32 40 2 games @ Wisconsin

5 Wilderness 34 37 Home/home vs. Chippewa

6 Chippewa 36 34 Home/home vs. Wilderness

7 Kenai River 35 29 2 games vs. Anchorage

8 Janesville 33 22 2 games @ Fairbanks

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Chippewa 94 120 25 for 155 (16.1%) 26 for 141 (81.6%)

Wilderness 127 121 30 for 154 (19.5%) 22 for 114 (81.5%)

